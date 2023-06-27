Achain Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Achain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $192,555.51 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

