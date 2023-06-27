Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.39. 359,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,307. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

