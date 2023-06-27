Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $297.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average is $280.21. The company has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

