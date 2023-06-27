Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 12.32.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($5.69) million for the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.