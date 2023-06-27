Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes $308,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $352.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

