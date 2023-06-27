Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 942 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in WestRock by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 4.3 %

WRK stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

