Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

