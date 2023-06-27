Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EEM opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

