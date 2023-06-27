Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 48.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

