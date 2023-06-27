Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

