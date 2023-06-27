Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

