3,957 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $538.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.88.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.