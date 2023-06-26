Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.353 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock remained flat at $5.20 during trading on Monday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
