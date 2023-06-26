Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0637 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $74,771.43 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,868,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,085,816,458 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06378693 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45,142.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

