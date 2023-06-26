World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Trading Down 9.3%

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating) shares fell 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.52. 62,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 499,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday.

World Kinect Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

