WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Gap Down to $50.12

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.12, but opened at $49.06. WisdomTree International Equity Fund shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $569.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 222,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 61.3% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 380,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 144,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 269.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 107,095 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 98,537 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

