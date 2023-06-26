WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 166,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 335,172 shares.The stock last traded at $38.35 and had previously closed at $38.85.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.