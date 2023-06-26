Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $336.84 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

