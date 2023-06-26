Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

