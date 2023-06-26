Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $17.11 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

