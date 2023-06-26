Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 325,134 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,604,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.