Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 47 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $248.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.61. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $254.38.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

