WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $234,131.85 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00293659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003302 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

