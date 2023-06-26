Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.74. 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,609,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

