Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Walmart were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $155.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $419.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.32. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

