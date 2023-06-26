VRES (VRS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.22 or 1.00082158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.