Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 371,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,325,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,294,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after buying an additional 9,150,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,435,488.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 1,436,938 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 240,844.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,354,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,179,000 after buying an additional 1,353,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.