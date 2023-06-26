Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.99

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 145046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

