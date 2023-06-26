Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vericel Stock Up 0.1 %

VCEL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. 310,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,069. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vericel by 31.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $391,000.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.