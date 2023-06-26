Velas Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Velas has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $35.06 million and $749,842.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,466,849,352 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,849,350 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

