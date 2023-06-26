Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.41. 437,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.15 and its 200-day moving average is $372.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $304.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

