Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

