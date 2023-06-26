Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 310.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $53.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

