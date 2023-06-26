Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Increased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $108.40 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

