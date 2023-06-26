Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Lifted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.58 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

