Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $457.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,827. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

