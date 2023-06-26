TrueUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $2.10 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,140,884,250 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

