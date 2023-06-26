Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,497,066 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

