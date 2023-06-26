Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $36.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 2.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $36,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.35. 76,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

