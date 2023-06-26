Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.58. 97,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

