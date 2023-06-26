Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $433.06. 63,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,698. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.53. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.