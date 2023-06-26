Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 13,136 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. 105,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

