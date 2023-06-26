Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $231.80 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $231.80 million and $63.76 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,199.00 or 1.00004958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002167 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02390803 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $62,182,960.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

