Terra Classic Price Up 2% This Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $534.10 million and $55.09 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002169 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002574 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,094,538,946 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,750,571,492 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

