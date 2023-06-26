Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.66. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 93,198 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -0.94.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $15,984,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,657,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,778,000 after purchasing an additional 758,620 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,635,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

