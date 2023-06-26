Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

