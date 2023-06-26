Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $29.32

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $30.14. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 21,723 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GPCR shares. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,632,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

