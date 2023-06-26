STP Self Reported Market Cap Tops $77.04 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, STP has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market cap of $77.04 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.22 or 1.00082158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04011805 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $8,677,554.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

