Stone Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stone Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,223 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.3% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.59. 18,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,708. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

