Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 746 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,107,000. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $151.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

